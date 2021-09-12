Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16. Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit.

Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers. Overall the Hornets had six giveaways.