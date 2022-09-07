x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Republic FC falls to Orlando in US Open Cup Final

The Indomitable Club was the third lower-division side to reach the final in the modern era, which covers 26 years.

More Videos

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Sacramento Republic FC played the biggest match in their club's history by competing at the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing domestic soccer tournament in the country.

Republic FC was the first non-Major League Soccer club to reach the U.S. Open Cup final in 14 years. However, the team came up short, falling 0 to 3 to Orlando City. A win would have made them the first lower division team to win the U.S. Open Cup since 1999. 

The Indomitable Club was the third lower-division side to reach the final in the modern era, which covers 26 years.

Republic FC battled the Orlando City SC in front of a sold out crowd at Exploria Stadium for the final in Orlando. The win was Orlando's first trophy in their club history.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC hosting MLS opponent at US Open Cup

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out