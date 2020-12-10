Fitzpatrick's 3 TD passes lead Dolphins past 49ers 43-17

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins sent the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers to a 43-17 loss.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins sent the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers to a 43-17 loss.

Fitzpatrick connected on a 3-yard TD pass to Adam Shaheen on the opening drive of the game for the Dolphins and didn’t let up. He quieted talk for at least another week that rookie Tua Tagovailoa should take over as starter.