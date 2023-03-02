Sacramento Adventist Academy girls flag football team prepares for upcoming season

Girls flag football entering inaugural season as CIF sanctioned sport

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Get used to seeing girls flag football in California, because it's officially here to stay. One local quad is already looking forward to making some noise this upcoming season.

"Once the season starts, it will help us grow even closer together as a team, and we can learn from our mistakes and encourage each other to continue working hard," said Abigail Crarey, an 11th Grader on the Sacramento Adventist girls flag football team.

Back in February, the California Interscholastic Foundation voted unanimously to sanction high school girls flag football.

"The chance for us to move from a club sport to a CIF sport with opportunities for more competitions and playoffs," said head coach and principal Mathew Jakobsons. "That's was great for us. We were ecstatic."

While the team may have fun at times during practice, don't get it twisted, they're here to take care of business and win.

"We don't play sports just to play. We're playing so we can push ourselves, and we can achieve. We're playing to win," said Jakobsons.

More than anything, these girls would like to encourage the next generation of girls flag football players.

"Coming out and watching people play gives you an opportunity to think, 'Do I actually want to do this?' said Emma Jakobsons, a 9th Grader on the team. "So I think if you want to do it, you should go out for it because it's so much fun."

The team will continue practicing during the summer, and the inaugural season starts in the fall.

