Legendary Sacramento Mile speeds over to Cal Expo

The nearly all day event will bring the nations best flat track motorcycle racers and put their skills to the test.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the last 50 years, Sacramento has been home to one of the most legendary motorcycle races in the nation — and it’s coming back Saturday.

The 58th edition of the Sacramento Mile will speed through Cal Expo once again, hosting the nations best flat track motorcycle racers and letting them put their skills to the test.

Dallas Daniels is one of many names fighting for the crown, but he’s defending his title as champion Saturday.

"It's special to be here. If you told me I'd be here when I was 3, 4 or 5, I probably wouldn't have believed you,” said Daniels.

Racer Morgan Mishler is recently finishing recovering from an injury and is looking forward to proving himself in the race.

"[I’m] finally feeling good. Finally getting to where I wanna be. And coming here, I want to continue to progress and get better," said Mischler.

The gates open Saturday at 2 p.m. Qualifying races will be held at 4 p.m. and the main event is set for 7 p.m.

