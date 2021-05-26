River Cats to return Sutter Health Park to full capacity on June 17

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will return to normal operations, as well as remove social distancing restrictions, beginning June 17.

With California’s plans to return businesses to normal operations next month, the Sacramento River Cats have announced that Sutter Health Park will return to full capacity, as well as remove social distancing restrictions, beginning June 17.

The organization’s decision to return the stadium to full capacity follows new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Fully-vaccinated attendees will no longer be required to wear masks at the ballpark.

California does strongly recommend that attendees of an outdoor event with more than 10,000 people be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

The River Cats will host the Salt Lake Bees on June 17, which will be the first of a 12-game homestand.