'We're extremely proud': San Juan South girls soccer team wins national championship

The U14 girls soccer team won the state title on the way to claiming the national title.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For most young athletes, winning a state championship is an amazing feat and enough to make one content. But for Stockton's San Juan South U14 girls soccer team, winning a state title was just the beginning.

The San Juan girls soccer team, who practices at Delta College in Stockton, is soaring to new heights.

"This is something huge for the Stockton area and San Joaquin," said Keith Coleman, president of the soccer club. "We're extremely proud of this group."

The under 14 girls soccer team who represents San Joaquin County is fresh off winning a national championship and state championship.

The three captains of the team say they're proud of the work they've done and where they've gotten.

"It was a really great experience knowing our hard work paid off," said captain Alessandra Barajas. "After everything we've done as a team, working hard to get better."

According to the team, resiliency is the reason they're hoisting the national championship trophy.

"We never give up," said captain Peysha Hinnant.

That was echoed by captain Madison Van Exel, recounting their effort to get to this point.

"We've been down 2-0 and we've come back and won. We have such a hard grit on this team," said Van Exel. "We work very hard each practice to keep getting better."

The team, who is coached by Carmen Padilla, also shares an unbreakable bond with each other.

"We got along a lot of the time," said Barajas. "Sometimes, as sisters, you really need to push each other to be better on and off the field. It really helps us improve ourselves as human beings and as teammates."

As far as what's next for the team — they hope to defend their national championship next season.