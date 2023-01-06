x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

St. Mary's alum Gabe Vincent represents valley in NBA Finals

From Stockton to Modesto, eyes will be on Miami Heat's number two during this year's NBA Finals.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — From dribbling on the courts at Saint Mary's High School to the NBA, Miami Heat point guard and Modesto native Gabe Vincent has always stood out.

"That's because he put a lot of work in," said Ken Green, Vincent's high school varsity head coach. "He was one of the best shooters we've had and certainly was a playmaker as well."

When Green watches Vincent make shot after shot, he still sees the Saint Mary's High School basketball star he once coached.

"There's a lot of similarity to how he played in high school. Defensively, he was tenacious and dogged," said Green. "He really moved his feet as well as any other player I ever coached. Offensively, incredibly smooth."

A former Saint Mary's teacher, Sarah Buhr, also sees similarities.

"Every once in a while, I still see flashes, like a facial expression or a certain look and I'm like, 'there he is,'" she said.

As Buhr gets her TV ready for the Heat's seven-round NBA finals series against the Denver Nuggets, she remembers when Gabe spent lunchtime in her classroom.

"It was kind of a place where I think Gabe got to just be a kid," said Buhr. "Because even in high school he had an aura, a sort of form of celebrity."

Even with his popularity around the halls of Saint Mary's, counselors, teachers and coaches have one common descriptor for Vincent: humble.

"He is just a good human being," said Nicole Rosado, Vincent's former counselor. "He's just solid. He came in laser-focused, he wanted to excel academically."

While Gabe and the Heat haven't taken home the championship trophy yet, the season alone is a slam dunk for the Saint Mary's community and leaves a lesson for generations of future ballers.

"I absolutely tell students about him and just that like hard work will pay off and if you have a dream, go chase it," said Buhr.

The next NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Nuggets airs on ABC10 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Watch more from ABC10: Stockton's Gabe Vincent on NBA Finals journey: 'It's very clear that we've been doubted'

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out