'It's really exciting': 49er Talanoa Hufanga shows love for Sacramento sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is heavy on the mind of San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

In an interview with KNBR’s Murph And Mac show Tuesday morning, Hufanga said he loves to spend his free time with his family and going to high school football games.

He doesn’t just stick to the Bay. He heads to games all throughout the Sacramento area, watching teams like the Folsom Bulldogs, Grant Pacers, Oak Ridge Trojans and more.

“It's been a blessing just to see where I started, where it's kind of led to and give guys hope that they can make it and to make their dreams come true as well,” he said. “I kind of go and just enjoy it and just be a fan. I love what I do and football is a big part of my life.”

He says high school football is “so fresh and in its purest form,” leading him to go to games “incognito” to speak with teams, players and to enjoy the sport.

“I love just watching kids go out there and play the game that they love with the passion at its truest form,” said Hufanga. “I just love observing. I love watching.”

He specifically named Grant High School Pacer safety Kingston Lopa as someone he’s been appreciating and giving tips to.

“I got to talk with him and kind of just give him a little advice because his body style, the way he plays the game, he’s Polynesian, the way he runs and hits. It's really exciting,” he said.

Since Hufanga is from Oregon and Lopa is committed to Oregon, he says he’s been telling the young star tips for both on and off the field in his home state.

“[I’m] just excited for guys like that, and opportunities to go on to the next level and see where they go,” he said. “Because you never know, God willing if I'm able to play long enough, I might be able to play with some of these guys.”

Beyond loving Sacramento high school football teams, Hufanga says he’s recently become a Sacramento Kings fan since his wife’s sister married De’Aaron Fox, making the sports players brothers in law.

He says they both go to each other's games when they can, rooting for their teams.

“Being a Kings fan is new to me. I just got to root for De’Aaron and his success,” he said. “There's a lot of mutual support and mutual respect [between us].”

Listen to the full podcast HERE.