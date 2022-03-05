Twelve Bridges High School track team takes league by storm in inaugural season

The Rhinos have the fastest freshman in the state.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Even if Twelve Bridges High School in Lincoln might be the newest school on the block, it's composed of a young group of determined athletes who are trying to put the school on the map and leave their competitors in the dust.

In the school's inaugural year, the track team has already taken the league by storm. They are led by freshman sprinter Aly Winston, who happens to be the fastest freshman in the state in the 100-meter dash.

"I was just extremely proud of myself and how far I came in this short amount of time," Winston said.

Since this is a new school, the team is composed of just freshmen and sophomores, so they're often going against competition who are upper classmen.

"It is a little intimidating, but it's crazy to see how well I've been doing. My coaches put together these workouts that always push me to the best of my ability," Winston said.

One of those coaches is Rick Brown, who's been coaching track for almost 50 years. He previously coached at Lincoln High School for the last six years. When he found out about this job, he knew what to do.

"It was a dream come true to be very honest. I've been coaching since 1973, and I've never had a team that was just starting," Brown said. "It's what I've always dreamed about having because I can take them and make them my team."

Twelve Bridges is also participating in League Championships this week.

