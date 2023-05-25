Twelve Bridges sophomore sprinter takes league by storm

Aly Winston is one of the fastest sprinters in the state

LINCOLN, Calif. — Aly Winston is not just any typical sophomore. The sprinter out of Twelve Bridges High School in Lincoln is setting the world on fire and leaving competitors in her dust.

Winston is on the eve of one of the biggest races of her life. She qualified for the CIF state meet, which begins on Friday. Winston is the only student at Twelve Bridges who will make the trip to Clovis for the state meet.

"It does feel intimidating but I just have to remember I'm here for a reason," said Winston. "I worked hard to get here."

Winston currently has the ninth fastest time in the state in the 100 meter dash. The reason for her success is a work ethnic like no other.

"I have a lot of determination and I'm just really motivated to be the best I can possibly be," said Winston.

First year head track coach Christine Hodge saw approximately a third of her team qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Sections meet this season. Winston is leading the pack.

"She's very coachable, very kind, and humble," said Hodge. "She really thrives on competition."

Winston has the privilege of being coached by her father, Joshua Winston, in his inaugural season as the sprints coach. Winston is a former collegiate athlete himself.

"It's my first season having my dad as my coach, and it has helped a lot. We've bonded a lot from it," said Aly Winston.

"I admit I get emotional watching her run," said Joshua Winston. "And some of the emotions can lead to some waterworks. I love seeing her succeed in her element and be comfortable."

Aly Winston will run in the 100-meter dash trials on Friday, and the finals will be on Saturday. The state meet is held at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

