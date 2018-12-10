Cities in and around the Sacramento area boast a vast array of family-friendly Halloween events for children of all ages -- many of them free. Here is a sampling of some events planned for the weeks leading up to Halloween night.

Oct. 13:

Antelope

Halloween Pumpkin Giveaway

Noon

Where: Antelope Pumpkin Farm, 4533 Antelope Road, Antelope

What: Halloween pumpkin give-away with hayrides, family-friendly carnival games, face painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts hot dogs and drinks.

Cost: Free

Citrus Heights

Antelope Spooktacular

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: The Center, Antelope Road at Lichen Drive, Citrus Heights

What: Live entertainment, costume contest, carnival games, face painting, arts and crafts fair and more.

Cost: Free

Sacramento

Haunted afternoon Art

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: North Sacramento – Hagginwood Library, 2109 Del Paso Boulevard

What: An art event for children and teens to “create a beautiful (or spooky!) silhouette scene.”

Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 28

Sacramento

Safe and Super Halloween

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Fairytale Town

What: “Dinosaurs will take over Fairytale Town for four nights of trick-or-treating and family friendly fun” Activities include: dinosaur photo ops, giant fossil dig, a ‘roar-o-meter’ treat stations and a costume parade at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults and children 2-12 the day of; $10 purchased in advanced. Children 1 year old and under free.

Oct. 24

Stockton

Safe Trick-or-Treat

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: University of the Pacific campus

What: The event features a carnival and vendors providing a safe trick-or-treat experience

Cost: Free

Oct. 25

Granite Bay

Brighton Fall Festival

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: 8544 Auburn-Folsom Road

What: Carnival games, prizes, fun house, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, food booths, photo booth, and cake walk. Costumes encouraged.

Cost: free, not including food

Oct. 26

Roseville

Fall Carnival and Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Coyote Ridge, 1751 Morningstar Drive

What: bounce houses, games, cupcake walk, face-painting, train rides, rock wall and more. Trunk or Treat in parking lot at 8 p.m.

Cost for carnival activities: $15 wristband for age 4-18; $5 wristband for age 3 and under.

Oct. 27

Folsom

Safe Trick-or-Treat

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Folsom

What: Trick-or-treating at participating merchants with a costume contest at 3 p.m. including a “You and Your Pet” costume category. A children’s carnival with bounce houses, games, prizes and more will be held at the parking lot at Wool and Sutter streets. Performances at Sutter Street Amphitheater will start at 2 p.m.

Cost: free

Lodi

Safe Trick-or-Treat

Noon - 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lodi

What: Trick-or-treat at downtown Lodi businesses. “Wear those costumes and have some fun!”

Rocklin

Great Pumpkin Halloween Event

Noon - 5 p.m.

Where: Bass Pro, 5472 Crossing Drive

What: Pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating (3 p.m - 5 p.m.) and costume parade (4 p.m.)

Roseville

Community Harvest Family Fun Night

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Robert Doyle Park, 1701 Calle Campana

What: The park “will be transformed into a fun house with glow sticks, pumpkin hunt, face painting and cotton candy.” Costumes encouraged.

Cost: Free

Count Watts’ Spooktacular

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Roseville Unity Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

What: “Electrifying fun” fighting “Votage Vampires” in the Phantom Energy House. “Meet Count Watts, dig through the boneyard, enjoy spirited activities and get your face painted.” Games, crafts, prizes and pumpkin carving. Costumes encouraged.

Cost: Free

Sacramento

Boo at the Zoo

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Sacramento Zoo, 3930 West Land Park Drive

What: Trick-or-treating, face painting, games, stage and magic shows, keeper chats and animal enrichment. Spooky train ride and creepy carousel are not included in cost of admission.

Cost: $13 in advance, $16 at the gate. Free for children under 2, $3 discount for zoo members.

Trick-or-Treat on the “Boo-levard!”

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Del Paso Boulevard

What: “Participating businesses will be handing out candy and treats to our costumed friends.”

Cost: Free

West Sacramento

Safe Trick-or-Treating

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Recreation Center at 2801 Jefferson Boulevard

What: The event promises games, face painting, bounce houses, costume contest “and of course, lots of candy for the little ghosts and ghouls!”

Cost: Free

Oct. 28

Sacramento

Safe Trick-or-Treat

Noon - 3 p.m.

Where: Old Sacramento

What: Trick-or-Treat at Old Sacramento businesses. “Candy available while supplies last.”

Cost: Free

Oct. 29

Turlock

Trunk or Treat

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church Turlock, 1660 Arbor Way

What: Family fun even featuring parking lot trick-or-treat with decorated cars

Cost: Free

Oct. 30

Elk Grove

Safe Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Mike’s Diner, 9139 Stockton Boulevard

What: Parking lot trick or treat featuring Halloween music and “cool classic cars tricked out in Halloween themes.” Costumes encouraged.

Modesto

Halloween Spooktacular

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Strut Performing Arts, 623 Bitritto Court

What: Trunk or treat, carnival games, popcorn, food vendors and other booths.

Cost: Free for trunk or treat, carnival games, and popcorn

Oct. 31

Auburn

Safe Trick-or-Treat

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The streets of Old Town Auburn

What: Merchants will hand out treats, and a scavenger hunt and costume contest will be held in Herschel Young Park starting at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Modesto

Love Modesto: Halloween Neighborhood Night

All day

Where: Neighborhoods city-wide

What: Modesto promotes this event as “the best opportunity each year to meet your neighbors!” and encourages residents to do more than just dress up and hand out candy (although that is encouraged as well). Residents are encouraged to welcome neighbors to their driveways and yards with games, photo booths, fire pits (for making s’mores, of course) and barbecues are some suggestions.

“Be the coolest house on the block and offer free glow necklaces or bracelets.”

Cost: Free

Rocklin

Great Pumpkin Halloween Event

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Bass Pro, 5472 Crossing Drive

What: Pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.) and costume parade (6 p.m.)

Sacramento

Safe Trick-or-Treat

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Harley-Davidson of Sacramento, 1000 Arden Way

What: Bring the kids in the Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat in every department.

Cost: Free

Halloween on Ice

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Iceland Ice Skating Rink, 1430 Del Paso Boulevard

What: The season opener for Iceland will feature games, prizes, trick-or-treat stations and fun. “Wear a costume for an extra treat. We’re excited to see you!”

Cost: $10 per person, free to children under 3.

