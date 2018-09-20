If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE:

All lanes of Highway 50 have reopened as fire crews continue to work to get the so-called Meyers Fire under control.

According to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE, the fire has burned 12 acres and is approximately 30-percent contained. Although authorities say the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, evacuations remain in place for parts to the south of Highway 50.

#MeyersFire [update] near Meyers Rd in Camino (El Dorado County) is now 12 acres & 30% contained. Forward spread stopped. evacuations in place south of Hwy 50. https://t.co/ua7ae1xqw8 pic.twitter.com/e6HHSDWHhV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 20, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials have closed Highway 50 in both directions near Camino in El Dorado County, due to a vegetation fire.

The fire, named the Meyers Fire, first sparked around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire is only 10 acres, but continues to burn on both sides of the highway, causing the closure. Not long after the portion of the highway was closed, the Sly Park and Sawmill on-ramps were also shut down.

Nearby neighborhoods, such as Crystal Springs Road, Superior Drive, Crystal Springs Court and Glenwood Drive have been evacuated.

Firefighters are battling a 10 acre wildfire near Meyers Rd in Camino (El Dorado County) #MeyersFire pic.twitter.com/DFWGupdAwD — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 20, 2018

Crews ask that if you do not live in the area to please stay away so emergency crews can get in. An alternate route can be found at Pleasant Valley and Sly Park.

