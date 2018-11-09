LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nearly 20 percent of all the marijuana products tested in California for potency and purity have failed.

That's according to state data provided to The Associated Press.

California started testing on July 1. In the first two months nearly 11,000 samples were checked and almost 2,000 failed. In some cases, the product must be destroyed. But many involve labeling issues that can be corrected.

Testing has been especially tough on infused cookies and candies: about one-third have failed.

In much smaller numbers, testing found unacceptable levels of pesticides, solvents and bacteria - including E. coli and salmonella.

Some in the marijuana industry say the standards are too strict and that technical glitches have contributed to the high failure rate.

The state is considering revamping testing rules.

