Riverbank Police Services say masked suspects robbed a bank and hit a bicyclist while fleeing the scene in a car Tuesday.

Police describe the crime as a "take over" style robbery. They say the armed suspects walked into the Wells Fargo with their faces covered and demanded that everyone get down on the ground.

The suspects fled in a car after getting the money, hitting a bicyclist n Oakdale Road and Freddie Lane.

No one at the bank was injured, but the bicyclist was taken to a local area hospital with moderate injuries.

The suspects continued to drive after hitting the bicyclist, when they got to Hannah Court they abandoned the car and jumped into a new one, which police believe the suspects had staged.

The second car has been described as black, 4-door car, possible a Lexus, with front end damage.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information, contact Riverbank Detective Brandon Silva at (209) 863-7136.

