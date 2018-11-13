If you are reading in the ABC10 app, click here to see multimedia content.

The air quality has registered at very unhealthy levels the past few days, leading Sacramento State to cancel classes.

Classes at Sacramento State and Sacramento State Downtown will be closed for all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday November 13.

Emergency personnel required to be on campus should still report to work.

According to an email from Sacramento State, the closures came at the recommendations of the Office for Environmental Health and Safety as a result of the smoke from the Camp Fire.

The school will continue to monitor air quality conditions and update students and faculty in the coming days.

