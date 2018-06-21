A Placer County Sheriff's Deputy helped a bear after it became stuff inside a car at a Lake Tahoe apartment complex Tuesday night.

The bear opened the vehicle's unlocked door to get to some food that had been left in the backseat. Bears can easily open doors from the outside, but have a harder time opening doors from the inside of a vehicle.

The bear had accidentally locked himself inside and damaged the locks trying to get out.

The deputy was able to free the animal by breaking the window.

The inside of the car appears to be totaled, but the final assessment of the damage has not been released.

