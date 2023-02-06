Could 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold be the next Geno Smith?

San Francisco has Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in the quarterback room, but injury concerns for both could push Darnold into a bigger role under Kyle Shanahan.

SAN FRANCISCO — Geno Smith's rookie season with the New York Jets in 2013 was a complete disaster. The second round pick completed a hair under 56% of his passing attempts while throwing just 12 touchdowns and a whopping 21 interceptions. After going 3-10 the following year, he was benched and ultimately served as a backup quarterback for the next six seasons.

Then, much to everyone's surprise, Smith earned the starting job for the Seattle Seahawks last year, replacing Russell Wilson, and he exploded - throwing for over 4,200 yards with 30 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl nod and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Fans across the country are hoping their team has 'the next Geno Smith' waiting in the wings, and Locked on 49ers hosts Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker explored if Sam Darnold, another high draft pick who struggled with the Jets, could be that guy.

"Look at what his [Darnold's] circumstances have been," Crocker said. "I'm not saying he's going to have a Geno Smith year, you might not even see him on the field. But I don't see a situation where it's impossible, especially with a guy of his talent."

Darnold started 38 games across three seasons with the Jets, completing less than 60% of his passes while throwing 45 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

He spent the past two years in Carolina, starting 17 games with similar results before signing this offseason with the 49ers.