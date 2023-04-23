Teams are interested in trading for Trey Lance, but should San Francisco strike a deal? | Locked on 49ers

Is San Francisco willing to give up on Trey Lance, a quarterback drafted in the top five of the 2021 NFL draft, after barely 100 career passing attempts?

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers have fielded calls from multiple teams about former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, according to reporting from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported San Francisco plans to make sure Brock Purdy's rehab is going well before they agree to a trade, which could push the timeline for a deal until after the 2023 NFL draft, and potentially further into the summer.

Locked on 49ers host Brian Peacock understands why San Francisco is fielding calls on Lance at this stage of the offseason, but doesn't want to see this team too eager to make a deal.

"The worst thing that could possibly happen for the 49ers is they trade away Trey Lance and he's great somewhere else," Peacock said. "And that his ceiling was truly higher than Brock Purdy's."

Lance never really got a chance to prove himself in his first two years with the 49ers, sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie before making two starts near the end of the season. The second one ended on his second dive, when he suffered a serious ankle injury.

He returned in 2022 and threw 31 pass attempts, giving him just 102 for his career. Is San Francisco willing to give up on a quarterback drafted in the top five after barely 100 passing attempts? Especially when Purdy is coming off a serious injury and may not be 100% by Week 1?

It's a risk no doubt, but so is holding onto Lance and either not playing him or having him perform poorly, crushing his trade value and forcing San Francisco to potentially cut him loose.