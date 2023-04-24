What should Oakland Athletics fans do now? | Locked On A's

The A's and their fans are having a rough 2023 so far. The team is 4-18 and ownership is trying to leave Oakland behind for Las Vegas.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The 2023 Major League Baseball season is not even a month old, and the Oakland A’s and their fans probably wish it was over. This season has been a disaster between the team’s record, currently sitting at 4-18.

Last week, the organization signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.

It’s been a comedy of errors that has turned a once proud franchise into a tragedy of epic proportions.

Jason Burke, host of the Locked On A’s podcast, talked about what it’s like being a lifelong A’s fan while they’re going through this, so far, tumultuous season.

Burke addressed the announcement of the land purchase on Friday, but on Monday’s episode, he addressed his feelings about the possible move now that he’s had a few days to think about it.

Burke compared what’s happening between the A’s and their fans to a breakup, saying, “You feel like you’re doing a good job being a good supportive person, then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘I hate you, and I’ve always hated you. I’m leaving.’”

He joked, “We already knew that they hated us. The A’s have not been shy about that, but it’s the leaving part (that’s tough). We always thought that it would get better.”

He asked himself, “Do I even like baseball anymore? I don’t know. It’s really hard to fall in love with another team.”

Burke also discussed having to try and choose from other MLB teams and what the criteria could be for him to start rooting for them.

Burke also brought up the fear that the A’s, who have not done much in the past few years to improve the team, would start doing the things they always should have done in Oakland in Las Vegas instead.

Even bringing up the possibility of the A’s going after Shohei Ohtani, a free agent after this season ends. Or even simply fielding a competitive team and treating the fans in Vegas better than they treated the fans in Oakland and how that could be hurtful to the A’s fans left behind in the Bay Area.

Then he wondered, “Do I follow the A’s to Vegas?”

Burke mentions how he invested a lot of time and energy into the A’s and how many of his memories are attached to this team.

He already has a lot of knowledge about this team and doesn’t want to worry about learning a whole new team’s roster. You could imagine many A’s fans feeling this way.

Burke ultimately understands that this is a business decision but if this deal goes through, it’s not like they’re moving across the bay to a new stadium. If they leave for Vegas, they’re moving to a new city and state. Las Vegas is 556 miles away from Oakland. It’s not like A’s fans can hop in their cars and follow the team.

There’s also the caveat of this scenario in Vegas falling through and the A’s staying in Oakland because A’s owner Fisher and A’s president David Kaval have to strike a deal for a new stadium by January 2024, and that’s not exactly guaranteed. Just last week it looked like the A’s could get a new stadium at Howard Terminal.

So maybe there’s a chance that after all this hullabaloo, the A’s don’t go to Vegas and somehow stay in Oakland but by then, will they have alienated their entire fanbase?