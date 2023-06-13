The Oakland A's are the hottest team in the American League

Oakland have won six games in a row including a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have had a lot of drama surrounding them this season, and 90 percent of it doesn’t have to do with their play on the field. While the team’s ownership is trying to move the franchise to Las Vegas, the players were scuffling through April and May and looking to be heading toward one of the worst records in Major League Baseball history.

From May 17 until May 28, they had an 11-game losing streak which was followed by a series win over the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set which seemed to be their high point. Things couldn’t get better than that, or so they thought.

After a five-game losing streak that started in the last game against Atlanta, the A’s have now rattled off six straight wins. They beat the Pittsburgh Pirates two out of three in PNC Park, swept the Brewers in Milwaukee, and on Monday night, the A’s returned home to beat the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays.

What is happening in Oakland right now?

On the latest episode of the Locked On MLB podcast, host Paul Francis Sullivan was joined by Jason Burke, the host of the Locked On A’s podcast, to discuss the A’s and how they have seemed to turn things around this past week.

Sullivan joked about the A’s being the hottest team in the American League right now, and Burke said, “They’re still searching for win number 20, but they are pulling up really fast on the Kansas City Royals.” The Royals are currently 18-48, while the A’s are 18-50.

The A’s beating the Rays is a big deal, even if it’s only one game, because the last time these two teams met, the Rays outscored the A’s 31-5 in a three-game series in Tampa, including two 11-0 shutouts.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay said about the last time Oakland saw the Rays, “We played really bad baseball. We failed in every aspect in Tampa: pitching, defense, situational hitting.”

These days, the opposite is happening. The A's are getting the big hits, they're pitching is stepping up in big spots and their defense has been better.

Shea Langeliers, who hit a double off Zach Eflin in the fifth that broke a scoreless tie, said about the A’s current state of mind, “I think the team chemistry, the camaraderie, is off the charts. We’re having fun playing. And when you’re having fun playing baseball, for the most part, you’re going to have success doing it, too.”

Burke joked about how just last week, the A’s were flirting with the possibility of being as bad as the infamous Cleveland Spiders team of 1899, who finished their season 20-134. And with the way the A’s had been playing before this six-game winning streak, it looked possible.

Now, it looks like A’s could get something going and avoid the fate of being the worst team in Major League Baseball in 2023. Their six wins in June match their win total in May and surpassed their April win total. Sure, there’s a lot of season left, but they’re showing some promise while the Royals are sputtering a bit.