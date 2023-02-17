What were the A's three biggest moves of the offseason?

A's fans are going to see a few new faces when the season begins.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The 2023 Oakland A’s aren’t projected to go far in the American League West. They’re projected to finish in last place as they did in 2022 when they finished 46 games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

Heading into the season, A’s fans are going to see new faces on the team thanks to some off-season moves that the front office made. Locked On A’s host Jason Burke discussed the three biggest moves the A’s made over the winter.

1) Trading Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves

The A’s sent Murphy to the Braves as part of a three-team swap in December. The A’s received outfielder Esteury Ruiz, lefthander Kyle Muller, righthander Freddy Tarnok, catcher Manny Piña, and righthander Royber Salinas. The Brewers received catcher William Contreras, righthander Joel Payamps, and lefthander Justin Yeager

Burke mentioned Royber Salinas’s numbers saying how between A-ball and High-A ball, he had a 3.55 ERA but struck out 175 batters in only 109 innings. He also mentioned Freddy Tarnok's scoreless two-thirds of an inning that he pitched in the Majors in 2022. Tarnok mostly started in the Minors but Burke can see him becoming a bullpen arm. Burke sees Kyle Muller battling for a spot in the A’s rotation. And out of all the players the A's got in this package, Esteury Ruiz is the guy they really wanted. He stole 85 bases in 2022—mostly in the Minors—but Burke is excited to see what he can do.

So what did Burke think overall about the Murphy trade, “Sean Murphy was the best player for the A’s last year both offensively and defensively so losing him, kind of stinks.” He added, “It (the trade) basically moved the A’s best player from 2022 and paired him in Atlanta with the A’s best player offensively and defensively from 2021 in Matt Olson.” Then he joked, “So that’s fun! Yay!”

2) Signing Japanese righthander Shinjaro Fujitami

As Burke joked about this move, it had been a decade since the A’s held a press conference announcing a free agent signing so it was kind of a big deal when they held one for Fujinami. Burke said A’s fans should be excited because Fujinami could be good. And Fujinami was excited to join the A’s and let it be known in his statement to the fans when he was introduced in January.

Fujinami spent 10 seasons with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization before he was posted and signed his one-year deal with Oakland. He posted a 3.41 ERA in 189 games pitched. He tossed 1,011 strikeouts and walked 459 batters across nearly 1000 innings. Fujinami also played for Team Japan in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and came up in the same draft class as Shohei Ohtani. He has a three-pitch arsenal: a fastball that’s hit 100 mph, a splitter in the low 90’s, and he also has a pretty good slide according to reports.

3) Picking up Rule 5 draftee Ryan Noda

This may seem like a strange choice but Burke thinks Noda could have an impact on the A’s in the same way Mark Canha did. Noda was the second pick of the Rule 5 draft back in December and they got him from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Noda is a first baseman and figures to be in the mix for playing in that spot with Jesús Aguilar.

While with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Noda batted .259/.396/.870 OPS and hit 25 homers, and 23 doubles, while stealing 20 bases. He was drafted as a first baseman but he also has some experience in left field.