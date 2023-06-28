The San Francisco Giants do something they haven't done since 1952

The last time the franchise accomplished this feat, they were still playing in New York.

SAN FRANCISCO — On May 14, the San Francisco Giants lost in walk-off fashion to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a four-game set. The Giants won the first game and lost the final three dropping their record to 17-23 and pushing them to eight and a half games back of first place.

They were reeling a bit, and that point was rock bottom for the squad because since then, the Giants have gone 28-11 and won four series in a row.

The Giants were in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and they not only won the game but also marked their 10th road win in a row, something the franchise hadn’t done since 1952.

On Wednesday’s edition of Locked On Giants, host Ben Kaspick talks about the feat and about how well the Giants have been playing lately.

The last time the team had a road-winning streak like this was when they were still the New York Giants, and the streak happened early in the season, at the end of April into early May. Seven of those games occurred on the same road trip to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Chicago. They lost their first game in St. Louis and finished the road trip with three more wins in a row.

Kapsick said, “They did it in impressive fashion. You’re not facing the As’; you’re facing teams like the Dodgers and doing this.”

During this streak, the Giants have beaten the Rockies, the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and now the Blue Jays. And one of those games against the Dodgers was the 15-0 blowout.

Last night’s victory was over former Giant Kevin Gausman, who held them hitless into the fifth inning, and the Giants were able to score one run off him in the fifth inning and then tack on two more in the ninth to win the game. And their pitching shut down the Blue Jays for all nine innings. A combination of Ryan Walker, who opened and threw one scoreless inning, Alex Wood, who came in for the second inning and lasted five while striking out seven, Tyler Rogers, who pitched one and two-third innings and finally, Camilo Doval, who pitched the final one and one-third innings.

Those four guys also combined for 17 strikeouts and held the Blue Jays to eight hits. The Blue Jays were also 1-12 with runners in scoring position, but only George Springer, who led off the bottom of the first with a ground-rule double, made it to third on a single by Bo Bichette and didn’t score.

The Giants have been impressive since that low point in mid-May, and they are now only two and a half games out of first place and ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings.

So can they make it 11 in a row on the road and surpass the 1952 squad? You have to watch Wednesday night.

