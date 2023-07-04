The Giants' offense explodes against White Sox, setting franchise record through six games

San Francisco set a franchise record in home runs through their first six games.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants had a rough start to their 2023 season. They dropped two of three in New York to the Yankees but recovered nicely to beat the Chicago White Sox two out of three in Chicago to finish their opening road trip at .500.

The Giants' bats were the story against the White Sox on Thursday night. They slugged five home runs in a 16-6 win in Chicago, including rookie Blake Sabol’s first Major League round-tripper.

The Giants hit 13 long balls total in the three-game series against the White Sox and have hit 15 total through their first six games, a franchise record. It surpassed the previous mark of 11, set by the 2002, 2003, 2016, and 2021 teams.

Host Ben Kaspick of the Locked On Giants discussed this power surge by the Giants on Thursday's show and why it was important that the Giants won Thursday’s game.

Kaspick said, “This was a big game for me. This was a game that momentum-wise and psychology-wise for the team, and for the fans, was important because you’re either going to be 2-4 which means you’re losing twice as often as you win here for the first six games. Or 3-3 coming off a win and flying across the country for your home opener. So (it was) a big swing game here.”

Kapsick admitted to being a bit nervous and hoping the Giants would get off to a fast start.

They did. They scored four runs in the first two innings off Chicago’s Lance Lynn then pilled it on scoring six runs total in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Lynn lasted four and one-third innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits—three of those hits were home runs. Michael Conforto, Sabol, and Mike Yasztremski all went deep off Lynn.

Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis also hit home runs later in the game.

And what did Sabol get after hitting his first MLB home run? The team dumped a combination of V8, mouthwash, and shaving cream to celebrate.

He said, “I’m just happy that we got the series and got No. 1 out of the way.” Sabol also hit two singles in the Giants’ win.

The Giants were shut out in both losses to the Yankees, so this offensive explosion had to be a relief to the team. They outscored Chicago 41-16 in the three-game set, thanks to Thursday's 16-run performance and a 12-run explosion on Tuesday which featured seven home runs—five of the seven were hit off White Sox starter Michael Kopech.

Thanks to this offensive performance, the Giants lead the league in home runs at the time of this piece. Will this pace continue? Not quite, but Kaspick said on his show that people shouldn’t be too surprised by the offensive output. After all, the Giants led the league in home runs just two seasons ago, and they have a bunch of guys who can connect and hit the ball a ton at any time.