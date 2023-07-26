Giants make big move, call up highly ranked shortstop prospect Marco Luciano

Marco Luciano is a shortstop and was ranked #15 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants called up their second ranked prospect, shortstop Marco Luciano, from Triple-A Sacramento. He’s ranked #15 on MLB Pipeline and was promoted after a short stint in Triple-A, although he started the season in Double-A Richmond.

The 21-year-old hit .292 with two home runs and three RBIs in only six games with Sacramento, and he could make his MLB debut on Wednesday for the Giants as they host the Oakland Athletics for a short two-game “cross-town” series.

Luciano was called up because the Giants have been without Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada due to injuries. Estrada isn’t expected back for a few more weeks.

On the latest edition of the Locked On Giants podcast, host Ben Kaspick discussed Luicano’s call-up.

“Since June 10, he’s (Luciano) had 140 plate appearances, most of which came in Double-A—he was recently promoted to Triple-A,” Kaspick said. “He’s batting .305/.407/.576. His best tool is his power, and his isolated power or ISO is .271. He also has a 159 wRC+ which is runs created. That means he was 59-60 percent above league average in that stat between Double-A and Triple-A.”

For context, Shohei Ohtani is leading the majors in wRC+ at 183. Last year, when Aaron Judge won the AL MVP award, his wRC+ was 207.

As for Luciano, this was a scouting report from RJ Anderson of CBS Sports from last season before his promotion to Double-A: :

“The book on Luciano remains the same as it's been for a while now: he's a promising hitter who seems highly unlikely to remain at shortstop for the long haul. He had an above-average year at the plate in High-A, batting .263/.339/.459 with 10 home runs and 10 doubles in 57 games. (Back issues limited him on separate occasions.) Luciano shows off a good arm on defense, but his footwork leaves much to be desired, and many evaluators feel he'll eventually have to move to third base. That shouldn't be an issue for him provided that he continues to develop into a plus hitter.”

The Giants optioned David Villar to Sacramento to make room for Luciano. Villar was hitting .145 with five home runs but had 45 strikeouts in 46 games.

San Francisco stopped a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the A’s on Tuesday and are looking to sweep the series.

Right now, the Giants are 55-47, which puts them four games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and only a game up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot. Perhaps some help from one of their most highly regarded prospects will help get them over the hump.