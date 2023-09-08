The one under-the-radar move that helped the San Francisco Giants in 2023

This move has quietly helped the San Francisco Giants in a major way during the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — This winter, the San Francisco Giants made a move that has flown under the radar for most fans.

The Giants had a rough offseason. They had big plans. They courted Aaron Judge and try to steal him away from the New York Yankees in free agency. That didn’t happen. Then they had Carlos Correa for two seconds before he bolted to the New York Mets and then bolted to the Minnesota Twins. And that all happened in December.

When the winter ended, the Giants didn’t make the big move their fans may have been clamoring for, but they actually made a move before the offseason that has helped them to a 62-52 record and a wild card spot.

It was extending infielder Wilmer Flores last September.

As Ben Kaspick, host of the Locked On Giants podcast, explains on the latest episode of his show, “He’s (Flores) has just carried this team for the last six-plus weeks, and he did it again yesterday.” Kaspick added, “He’s played so well that he’s kind of cemented himself as someone who has to be in the lineup.”

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Giants wherever you find your podcasts!

In Tuesday’s loss to the Angels, Flores went 2-3 with a home run off former Giant Dominic Leone and drove in four of the team's five runs in a 7-5 loss to the Angels.

Flores is batting .310/.367/.552 with 15 home runs in 83 games. He’s 9-19 in his last five games, with two doubles and a home run. He has a 19-game on-base streak, and since July 16, he’s batting .406 with seven home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Flores celebrated his 32nd birthday this past Sunday, but at least for him, the party is ongoing. His team is looking to rebound on Wednesday against the Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who will be starting. The Giants also want to avoid going 1-5 on this six-game road trip to Oakland and Anaheim.

Maybe Flores can continue his hot hitting and help them out.