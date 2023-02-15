Will the San Francisco Giants sign a big free agent next offseason?

After a disappointing 2022-23 offseason, will the Giants try again next year for a big fish like Shohei Ohtani or Manny Machado?

SAN FRANCISCO — This offseason was going to be a big one for the San Francisco Giants and their fans. The focus for the team: pursuing big-time free agents and competing with their division rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres who both acquired and/or signed those types of players in preceding offseasons and trade deadlines. Instead, the offseason turned into a roller coaster ride for San Francisco.

For about seven minutes, in early December, Giants thought they were taking Aaron Judge away from the bright lights of New York, but it turned out to be a hasty tweet from a writer that was quickly rescinded and Judge ended up staying with the Yankees.

Then, the Giants thought they got their man when they agreed to a whopping 13-year/$350M deal with shortstop Carlos Correa. But just as Correa was about to be introduced as the newest Giant, the press conference was abruptly canceled without much explanation then Correa was on his way to the New York Mets that same evening—that deal also fell through and Correa ultimately re-signed with the Minnesota Twins.

So now that the offseason is over, the Giants have to look ahead to next year’s free agent class, and Locked On Giants host Ben Kaspick went through the list of guys who will be available next offseason. He said on his show, “It’s not nearly as deep of a class as it was this offseason,” but the first available guy will have many teams battling for his services.

That guy is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is signed with the Angels for 2023, one-year/$30M. He is a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate who would prefer to stay on the west coast so the Giants should definitely go after him. Plus, they saved all the money they were going to pay Carlos Correa so they have a lot to play with.

The only problem is baseball pundits are predicting that Ohtani could become the first $400M or even $500M player and would the Giants be willing to pay that much? Especially for someone as Kaspick says is primarily a pitcher. He adds that the Giants tend to shy away from long-term deal with pitchers so this might be a pipe dream.

The next guy on the list is Manny Machado. Machado is an interesting case. He’s not a true free agent—he has an opt-out after the 2023 season and if he does, he’s opting out of five-years/$150M left on his current deal. But as Kaspick says, “If he has a typical Machado year then I would fully expect him to opt-out.” And wouldn’t it be something if Machado went from the Dodgers to the Padres to the Giants?

Out of those two options, Kaspick would prefer Machado over Ohtani and he believes the Giants would too just because they'd be more likely to sign a longer deal for a position player.

Kaspick mentioned the second tier of guys available next offseason like Ian Happ, Rhys Hopkins, Teaoscar Hernandez, Sonny Gray, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, and even Max Scherzer who has a one-year opt-out after this season. Kaspick says the list is deep in starters but thin in position player impact talent and you'll have to see what the Giants will be looking for after 2023 ends.