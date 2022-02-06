x
NBA Finals | Which celebrities are in attendance for Game 1

The Golden State Warriors are seeking a fourth championship in eight years.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It'll be a rematch of the 1964 NBA Finals as the Golden State Warriors seek their fourth championship in eight years. Meanwhile the Celtics are trying to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers and become the first team with 18 NBA titles.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka will also seek to become the 10th coach in NBA history to win a title in his first season, something that Golden State’s Steve Kerr did with the Warriors in 2015. 

Below is a quick glimpse at what celebrities are in the building for Game One.

  • Jay-Z
  • Spike Lee

(This story will be updated with more appearances as they are posted.)

