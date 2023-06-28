Draymond Green to the Kings rumors could be nothing more than a leverage play

The Kings have connections to Green but are unlikely to sign him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings opened up more than $30 million in cap space at last week's NBA Draft and are expected to be aggressive in free agency, including a potential move for former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

But Locked On Kings host Matt George explained on a Tuesday edition of the podcast that the rumors could be nothing more than Green's camp using Sacramento as leverage.

“Whether we like it or not, Draymond Green is connected to the Sacramento Kings … and makes sense as a Sacramento Kings partner," George explained.

George was joined by Kyle Madson of 957 The Game to break down Green's fit and whether the ties between Green and the Kings are real.

“I don’t think it works in a scenario where you’re starting Draymond and (Domantas) Sabonis," Madson said. "I don’t think those two can share the court together effectively.”

Still, Green can easily return to Golden State on a lucrative deal and has no real reason to leave, even for $30 or so million. Green would only leave if the Warriors chose not to pursue re-signing him.

“If he’s using the Sacramento Kings for even more leverage, I’m fine with that," George explained. "(But) I’m not sure that he’ll be able to bring and establish as a leader in Sacramento what he’s been able to do in Golden State.”

Green was coached by Kings head coach Mike Brown when Brown was an assistant in Golden State and the geographical proximity helps, too. But neither may be a big enough factor to woo Green.

“I do think the Mike Brown factor matters if you’re talking about reining Draymond in or his antics," Madson explained.