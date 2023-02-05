An incredible ride for the Sacramento Kings comes to an end | Locked On Kings

The Sacramento Kings had one of their best seasons ever, but it ended in frustrating fashion at home in Game 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a special run to the 3-seed in the Western Conference and a Game 7 against the defending NBA champion Warriors, the Sacramento Kings’ season is over after a blowout loss to Golden State on Sunday afternoon at home.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Kings podcast, host Matt George discussed the end of the season and what a special year it was in Sacramento.

“It just doesn’t feel right given how competitive this series has been, how competitive this first half was,” George said of the lopsided Game 7 result. “But in reality, the Golden State Warriors kicked the crap out of the Sacramento Kings in the second half, and it happened on the glass.”

George emphasized that the Kings can hold their heads up for playing at a high level all season, but noted the weak points that led to the loss on Sunday.

“There’s no shame in losing to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They’re champions for a reason,” George said on the show. “There is shame though in how the third quarter went. There’s shame in losing because you completely fell apart on the glass.”

Of course, the Kings didn’t beat themselves. Golden State fought defensively and on the glass, but the real standout performance came from Steph Curry, who scored 50 points in the closeout win.

“The biggest stars step up on the biggest stages,” George said. “Game 7s are that ultimate stage where the stars shine brightest … and you can see the difference between the status of ability of Steph Curry in a Game 7 and where De’Aaron (Fox) still has to go.”