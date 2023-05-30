Robert Horry is excited about this new era of Kings basketball | Locked On Kings

Kings killer Robert Horry doesn't have to see this team as the enemy, and he likes what he sees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was no bigger enemy for Sacramento Kings fans in the early-2000s than the Los Angeles Lakers, who eliminated the Kings in three straight seasons.

Former Lakers forward Robert Horry joined Locked On Kings on Tuesday to discuss those battles, his game-winner against Sacramento in Game Four in 2002, and why he’s optimistic about this era of Kings basketball following the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2006 - when they also faced Horry and his San Antonio Spurs.

Asked about hitting the game-winner in the old ARCO Arena in 2002, Horry credits the magnitude of the moment and how great the Kings were as an opponent for his own legacy being shaped.

“It was just a great moment for me, and I think that shot because of that state really made the Big Shot Bob … name come to life,” Horry told Locked On Kings host Matt George.

“I used to tell coaches, ‘you know if you run plays for me throughout the game, you wouldn’t be in this position.’”

Having attended a few games this season in support of fellow SEC basketball alum De’Aaron Fox, Horry reiterated his appreciation for Kings fans and the environment they create at today’s Golden One Center.

“That arena is so electric,” Horry said. “The Sacramento fans are huge, they’re great fans.”

Horry also credited the Kings front office for building a young core that plays well off one another and competes at a high level. He said he is optimistic about their future together because of how they have gelled since acquiring Domantas Sabonis at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.