Kings show they are more than a ‘cute story’ with Game 1 win over Warriors | Locked On Kings

The Sacramento Kings won a home Game 1 to show they belong against the defending NBA champions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings were undervalued and overlooked heading into their first-round series with their crosstown rivals in Northern California but came away with a gutsy, confident Game One win on Saturday night anyway.

In a postgame episode of the Locked On Kings podcast, host Matt George discussed the victory and the confidence it should give the Kings the rest of the series.

“This win should make the Sacramento Kings very confident going into the remainder of the series,” George said. “Because they managed to beat the Golden State Warriors in a game where Sacramento’s offense did not look great.”

Sacramento squeezed out the 126-123 win thanks in large part to former Kentucky teammates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, who both scored 30-plus points in their playoff debuts. But the Kings had to weather some bad shooting early to have a chance.

“I was really pleased with the shot selection of the Sacramento Kings out of the gate, shots just weren’t falling,” George explained. “If they were, I’m not saying the Kings would have blown this game open by any means, but they certainly would have created a lot more separation than they did at any point in this game.”

Despite making just 12 three-pointers in the game and tallying an uncharacteristically low 18 assists as a team, Sacramento made 26-32 free throws to keep the game close and allow Fox to take over at the end.

“I will say the Kings stayed in this game because of the foul line,” George said. “If we’re being honest, the Kings got the favorable whistle in this game.”