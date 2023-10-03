Why Mike Brown called out his star players despite a huge Sacramento Kings win | Locked On Kings

The Sacramento Kings allowed 23 offensive rebounds to the Knicks and heard about it from their head coach.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Kings won a close, nationally televised bout with the red-hot Knicks on Thursday night, but Sacramento head coach Mike Brown wasn’t pleased.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Kings podcast, host Matt George explained why the coach reacted the way he did, calling out his star players De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and why it was the right tact to take.

“I loved Mike Brown making every intention for his future and what he’s trying to do here perfectly clear,” George said. “This is not just about winning regular season games. Mike Brown is here coaching and preparing this team for a playoff run.”

While Sacramento won, the team allowed 23 offensive rebounds and allowed New York to get to the line more than 30 times.

“Mike Brown knows this team needs to be and can be so much better,” George said on the show. “Had the Kings handled their business on this glass, the Kings would have won this game comfortably.”

This is Brown taking the long view. The Kings are in solid position for a nice playoff run now, but Brown sees the bigger picture and understands complacency helps nobody.