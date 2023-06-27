x
Norris winner Erik Karlsson wants to be traded to Stanley Cup contender

San Jose Sharks defensemen Erik Karlsson is after more than individual accolades at this point in his career.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Erik Karlsson wants a chance to win another piece of hockey hardware.

The 33-year-old defenseman won the Norris Trophy on Monday, the third time in his career he's been named the best player at his position.

A day earlier, he expressed his desire to be traded by the San Jose Sharks to a Stanley Cup contender as early as this summer.

JD Young of Locked on Sharks discussed Karlsson' Norris win, how it affects his future, and if a trade is on the horizon while the hockey world remains in Nashville for the NHL Draft.

It's a potentially complicated deal because his value is high as the Norris Trophy winner, but he's also got a massive cap hit and potential suitors will need to find a balance between salary retention and assets sent out the door for prime Karlsson.

Karlsson has another four years left on his current deal at a $11.5 million cap hit. He also has a no-movement clause that will limit who the Sharks can work out a trade with, but he's clearly open to moving.

"I came to San Jose and I signed there to win," Karlsson said Sunday, per NHL.com. "Things didn't unfold the way we wanted to. If I have to do that again and move my family somewhere else, I will because I play this sport to win. 

"It's not going to be pleasant, it's not going to be easy, but I will make whatever decision I have to make that I think is best for my professional career."

It's a matter of Karlsson's peak not lining up with his team's, and he's looking for a situation where he can win more individual accolades.

It's possible Karlsson begins next season as a Shark and gets moved before the trade deadline or even next summer, when the NHL salary cap is expected to rise.

