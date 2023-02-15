Reports: Shark, Oilers exploring potential trades involving Erik Karlsson

If a trade were to happen with Edmonton, the NHL's top superstar in Connor McDavid would get one of the NHL's premier defensemen.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Could the NHL’s premier defenseman soon be united with the ultimate superstar?

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly pursuing San Jose Sharks defenseman and Norris Trophy frontrunner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in an attempt to capitalize on Connor McDavid’s prime years, not to mention Leon Draisaitl’s also otherworldly play.

Word is the #SJSharks and #oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it's at least the second time this season they've explored a potential fit. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2023

It’s not an uncomplicated negotiation, though, as the 32-year-old is under contract through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $11.5 million.

Locked on Sharks podcast host J.D. Young recently took a look at two trade proposals, and determined this would be the best package for the Sharks.

To Edmonton

D Erik Karlsson

F Steve Lorentz

To San Jose

2023 1st round pick

Tyson Barrie

Evan Bouchard

Kailer Yamamoto OR Jesse Puljujarvi

Sharks retain 40% ($4.6M) for the next 4 seasons.

Here, the Sharks would be getting a valuable asset in the 2023 pick, a promising young defenseman in Bouchard, an effective and flippable asset in Barrie, and maybe a bit of a reclamation project in Yamamoto or Puljujarvi.

The Oilers don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, hence having to move some contracts out and have San Jose retain. Whether the Sharks want to chew on $4.6M for four more seasons remains to be seen.

In another scenario, the Oilers would trade Barrie, Yamamoto/Puljujarvi, and two firsts for Karlsson. Sharks retain 40% of Karlsson’s salary. You’re giving up more of the future here, but retaining a good young player in Bouchard.

The Oilers currently sit 4th in the Pacific Division, but only three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first. Adding Karlsson would give them the league’s top scoring defenseman, to go with McDavid and Draisaitl, who rank 1st and 2nd in total points respectively.

In a wide open Western Conference, that could be a trio too talented to stop.