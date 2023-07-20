Can a Draymond Green-Chris Paul partnership work? | Locked On Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will hope their two temperamental veteran stars can coexist.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors re-signed Draymond Green on a big new contract and traded for Chris Paul as their two big swings this offseason in an effort to win a fifth championship.

Green said this week he is optimistic they can develop a positive relationship after years competing when Paul was in Los Angeles and Houston, just weeks after Paul acknowledged a lack of certainty around his role on the team.

Locked On Warriors hosts Cyrus Saatsaz and Kylen Mills discussed their relationship and fit on a recent episode of the podcast.

“I am skeptical of how the relationship is going to shake out between Chris Paul and Draymond Green," Mills said. "Yeah, everyone’s professional, but are they going to gel?”

Even if Green can make amends with Paul for the betterment of the team, Paul's reticence to come off the bench, which he expressed at a press conference in Las Vegas at NBA Summer League, could get in the way separately.

“The last thing the Warriors want to deal with is an aging Chris Paul who’s a malcontent on the second unit," Mills said. "Those comments he made (at Summer League) made me a little bit skeptical.”

While the Warriors got older and slightly deeper this offseason, they are still relying on their aging veterans to perform at a high level. Paul has an opportunity to make the young bench players in Golden State better by accepting a lesser role in order to compete for his first championship, but it's unclear if he's ready to do so.