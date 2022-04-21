x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Warriors

Curry, Poole, Thompson lead Warriors past Nuggets, 118-113

The Golden State Warriors muscled past the Denver Nuggets 118-113 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the playoff series.
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole gestures to the bench during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) - Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each, Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Golden State Warriors muscled past the Denver Nuggets 118-113 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the playoff series.

Draymond Green added a key steal from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds, and the Warriors closed on a 9-2 run to put the Nuggets on the cusp of elimination. 

Golden State can wrap up the series Sunday in Denver. 

Teams facing a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series are 0-143.

Read the full story from the AP HERE

More Videos

In Other News

Stephen Curry on his 34-point night off the Warriors bench in Game 2 victory over the Nuggets