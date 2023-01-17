Dak Prescott's performance a top story from NFL Wild Card Weekend | Locked On Cowboys

“Not just in the playoffs, but including the regular season, that might have been the best game I’ve ever seen (Dak Prescott) play.”

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind a flawless performance from quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday, who tossed four touchdowns to outduel Tom Brady and help his team advance to the NFC divisional round.

Prescott completed 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards, tossing two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz in the first half and throwing two more in the second half - one to Michael Gallup to give Dallas a 24-0 lead in the third quarter and another to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth to close the door on Brady’s 23rd NFL season.

“The big story is Dak Prescott,” Locked on Cowboys host Marcus Mosher told Peter Bukowski on the Locked on Sports Today podcast. “Not just including the playoffs, including the regular season, that might have been the best game I’ve ever seen him play.”

At 29, Prescott is now the oldest starting quarterback left in the 2023 NFL playoff picture, and he is no doubt hoping to cement his legacy by bringing a Lombardi trophy back to Dallas for the first time since 1995 - when Prescott was one year old.

“I think he just had a lot to prove,” Mosher continued. “I think after the way the season ended last year, the way that he played in Week 18, I think he was laser focused.”

Prescott only appeared in 12 games for Dallas during the regular season, but he still managed to lead the league with 15 interceptions, compared to 23 touchdowns and a 66.2% completion rate - the third lowest mark of his career.