How the Clippers got their biggest-ever win vs. the Lakers | Locked On Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers beat their crosstown rivals in the biggest game of the week in the NBA.

LOS ANGELES — The NBA saved a treat for fans the final week of the season, with the Clippers and Lakers going head to head on national TV with playoff positioning on the line on Wednesday night. The Clippers came away with a win, likely avoiding the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Clippers podcast, host Darian Vaziri broke down how the Clippers won and what the game showed about the Clippers’ ceiling, even without injured star Paul George.

“The main thing was just the way the Clippers approached the game,” Vaziri said. “The way they came out from a mental aspect and an effort aspect.”

The Clippers outshot the Lakers and turned the ball over fewer times than their in-city rivals.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points and four assists, and Norm Powell chipped in with 27 points off the bench.

“When the Clippers play with that kind of effort and intensity and Ty Lue coaches that well and the Clippers play (the right) nine guys … they’re a great team,” Vaziri said.

Lue made the adjustment to have Leonard guard Lakers star Anthony Davis despite Davis’ height advantage, and played center Ivica Zubac more minutes than usual to punish the Lakers’ lack of size inside.

“A great win for the Clippers in what was in my opinion the biggest Clipper-Laker game of all time,” Vaziri explained.