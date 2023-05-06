Why Adem Bona is a breakout candidate for UCLA | Locked on College Basketball

Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in just 23 minutes per game last year, showcasing elite defensive instincts and a developing offensive game.

LOS ANGELES — The path for a trip back to the Sweet 16 for the UCLA Bruins will be paved by an almost entirely new starting five in Pauley Pavilion.

Veterans Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell are out the door, along with defensive star Jaylen Clark and star freshman Amari Bailey, all who have hopes of getting selected in the 2023 NBA draft.

However, Mick Cronin's team got a big boost with the news that forward Adem Bona will return to UCLA for his sophomore season.

Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in just 23 minutes per game last year, showcasing elite defensive instincts and a developing offensive game. His season was cut short by a shoulder injury, but he was still projected as a second round pick thanks to his age and upside.

Locked on College Basketball hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade discussed Bona as a potential breakout candidate at UCLA next season on the latest episode.

"Adem Bona is going to be a first team All Pac-12 player next year," Patton said. "Next year, less scorers around him, if gets to 30 minutes per game I think he could average 14 or 15. The defense he brings, he's such a high level athlete...I think he's going to be one of the best players in the Pac-12 next season."

Bona was the 17th ranked player in the class of 2022 per 247Sports, and as long as his shoulder injury doesn't crop up he should have a big role for Cronin's team next season.

The Bruins brought in transfer Lazar Stefanovic from Utah, and they added five players in a recruiting class ranked No. 17 at 247, but losing four starters and veteran David Singleton leaves plenty of room for Bona to step into a much bigger role in 2023-24.