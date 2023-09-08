Extending Anthony Davis gives Los Angeles Lakers long-term clarity, star power | Locked On NBA

Anthony Davis is now locked in with Los Angeles for the next five years.

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis agreed to a three-year extension worth $186 million with the Los Angeles Lakers, keeping him under contract with the team through 2028.

Locked On Lakers host Brian Kamenetzky joined the Locked On NBA podcast to discuss Davis' future in Los Angeles on his new contract.

“You can’t pay the wrong guy that money on talent...and talent-wise, he’s excellent," Kamenetzky said.

Davis signed the deal on the first day he was eligible, a testament to the Lakers' longtime faith in their superstar players.

“Every sign pointed to, this wasn’t going to take long," Kamenetzky said. "But the flip side is there’s not much to talk about. If you’re willing to give him the extension if you’re the Lakers, the number is the number.”

Still, the Lakers have been hesitant to clog their salary sheet too far out since LeBron James signed in L.A. in 2018. This extension for Davis pays him more than $60 million annually, potentially making it harder to build a championship team once James retires.

“The difference now is there are real punitive measures that are attached to these aprons that they’ve put in with the new CBA," Kamenetzky explained.

"How far over the cap you are, how far over the luxury tax you are, looks like it’s going to start mattering a little bit more to that echelon of teams that seem to ignore it … so in that sense there is risk in having Anthony Davis signed into his mid-30s with the idea that he’s not going to get healthier, probably.”

At the same time, part of the Lakers' thinking in paying Davis to stick around through the rest of his prime is likely that it will continue to make Los Angeles an attractive place for other NBA stars to play.