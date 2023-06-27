Can a fully healthy Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl? | Locked on NFL

Purdy went 5-0 as a starter last year, a tremendous accomplishment after getting deemed "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the final player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

SAN FRANCISCO — The latest update on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is encouraging, as the young signal caller heads to Jacksonville to throw in the next progression through his rehabilitation from offseason elbow surgery.

He remains on track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, and he is the top option in Kyle Shanahan's offense assuming health, pushing Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to compete for backup quarterback duties.

However, Locked on NFL host Luke Braun has some concern about Purdy's play-style and how it might play out over a full season.

"The style of play that [Purdy] has, there is something fundamentally unsustainable about it," Braun said. "It is all risk, scramble, improvisation. It's really fun to watch, but there comes a point where defenses figure that out."

Purdy went 5-0 as a starter last year, a tremendous accomplishment after getting deemed "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the final player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Purdy completed 67.1% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, helping to lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lance has struggled to stay healthy after the team made him the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Darnold has been a disappointment in his five year NFL career, which began when he was also selected third overall back in 2018.