Rams tried, and failed, to trade Matthew Stafford. Now what?

2023 is going to be a tough year for the Rams, especially in the NFC West, but once these cap situations resolve they should be able to commence a reset.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Following a dominant first season in Los Angeles, which included a Super Bowl victory, quarterback Matthew Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million extension that will pay the veteran through 2026.

However, the Rams followed their Super Bowl season with a complete dud in 2022, going 5-12 and only 3-6 under Stafford, who missed the last half of the season with a back injury.

That led to Los Angeles GM Les Snead attempting to trade Stafford this offseason, hoping a team would be willing to take on his $62 million salary for the 2023 season - an offer opposing teams were understandably unwilling to accept.

Locked on NFL hosts Ross Jackson and Luke Braun looked at what's next for the Rams following this failed trade attempt, pointing out this situation for Los Angele isn't as bad as many think it is.

"I feel like the Rams are not in as bad a spot as they are getting flamed for this offseason," Braun said. "Yeah, they don't have any resources, they're low on cap [space] low on draft capital...but that is a short term issue that will end soon. This season is going to be rough, and then it's kind of over."

The Rams still have an extremely strong core of talent on offense, with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, tight end Tyler Higbee, and running back Cam Akers all returning along with Stafford next season.

However, the team lost a lot of talent on defense from last year, including defensive backs Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp, and Troy Hill, as well as linebackers Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner.