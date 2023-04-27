NFL Draft 2023: Every round one NFL Draft selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.
The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.
We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!
Locked On's Live NFL Draft Hangout
The Locked On Podcast Network will be hosting a live hangout stream on YouTube throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Join our draft experts, the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino as they react to EVERY pick live and give expert analysis. Local team experts will appear in the stream throughout the night as well.
Find it come draft time on the Locked On NFL Scouting YouTube channel!
LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (via Arizona Cardinals): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (via Houston Texans): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets: Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints: Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
How to watch Day 2-3 of 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)
Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT
Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes
NFL Draft Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)
Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT
Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes