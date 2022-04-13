Reports: Raiders extend QB Derek Carr three more years

The contract also includes a no trade clause, following another offseason of speculation the Raiders could try to move the veteran quarterback.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The extension is worth $121.5 million. Carr, 31, was entering the final year of his deal, worth nearly $19.8 million in base salary. He's made three Pro Bowls with the Raiders and helped lead the team to the playoffs last season, when he threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns, as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

His previous contract was for five years at $125 million, the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017. The new deal puts him more in line with what veteran starting quarterbacks make throughout the league.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Raiders podcast, your daily podcast covering all things Las Vegas Raiders. Free and available on all platforms

"I think more importantly than the money, more importantly than money is the no trade clause in the contract," Locked On Raiders host Your Boy Q said. "Every single year we hear about Derek Carr and that he's going to get traded, is he the guy is he not the guy? There's no question now that Josh McDaniels and this new regime believes that Derek Carr is the guy moving forward."

Last month at the owners meetings, new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels seemed to stress the importance of finding the money for Carr.

“If you’re not trying to win, I don’t know what you’re doing at this point,” he said. “I think we are all in that mode of trying to do what’s best for our football team so we can compete and win as many games as possible. That’s what they pay us to do.”

Extending Carr, the Raiders’ career leader in yards passing with 31,700 and touchdown passes with 193, is the latest move in a busy offseason. Carr will have All-Pro Davante Adams added to his receiving group in a trade with Green Bay, and standout pass rusher Chandler Jones as a free agent.

It adds to a number of big moves coming in the AFC West this offseason, as the Broncos added QB Russell Wilson and the Chargers added Khalil Mack and others while the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and added Juju Smith-Schuster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report