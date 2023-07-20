Why Trey Lance is the better option at quarterback for San Francisco | Locked on NFL

Lance has only started four games due to injury, but his upside is worth gambling on over Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan have built an extremely talented roster top-to-bottom, with depth on both sides of the ball that will make them hard to topple this upcoming season.

Most Super Bowl contending teams are locked in on their starting quarterback, however, while the 49ers have had a revolving door in the past few years due to injuries.

2023 looks to be more of the same, with three qualified candidates set to compete for the job in training camp: Brock Purdy, the emerging rookie star from last season, Sam Darnold, a former top 5 pick looking to resurrect his career, and Trey Lance, who the team traded up to select No. 3 overall in 2021 but who has rarely seen the field because of injury.

While most expect Purdy to get the ball in Week 1, Locked on NFL host Alex Clancy would go in a different direction.

"Trey Lance unlocks that offense like those other two can't even dream of," Clancy said. "Trey Lance is a fantastic athlete, when he plays he plays well. If Trey Lance's ceiling is somewhat close to being reached, they are a Super Bowl favorite."

Lance has only started four games the past two seasons, and while his numbers don't pop off the page there have been glimpses of his dual threat skills and tantalizing upside.

Of course, Purdy actually produced last year, going 5-0 in his five starts and posting a stellar 13-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio while finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Still, Clancy isn't sold on Purdy getting the job handed to him based on a half season of production.

"I don't understand why San Francisco wants to give him a key to the city after playing eight games," Clancy continued. "It's Mitchell Trubisky at North Carolina. I wouldn't rest everything on the shoulders of Brock Purdy."