NFL Mock Draft 2023: 4 QBs in first five picks? | Locked on NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is exactly one month away, and the Locked On NFL Draft podcast gives all-new first round mock in their latest episode.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL draft season is in full effect, with exactly a month until the first round kicks off in Kansas City on April 27.
Locked On NFL Draft podcast co-host Keith Sanchez took the opportunity to reveal his seventh full first round mock draft of the season on the latest episode, giving fans a glimpse at where the top tier quarterbacks might end up in their first NFL season.
Below is a look at Sanchez's selections in his latest first round mock. For more analysis on each individual pick, check out the Locked on NFL Draft podcast!
1. Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
6. Detroit Lions: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
8. Atlanta Falcons: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
9. Chicago Bears: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State
14. New England Patriots: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
15. Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
16. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
18. Detroit Lions: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joey Porter, CB, Penn State
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Miami Dolphins: Pick forfeited
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
23. Baltimore Ravens: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
24. Minnesota Vikings: John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
26. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
27. Dallas Cowboys: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
28. Buffalo Bills: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
29. Cincinnati Bengals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
30. New Orleans Saints: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, SAF, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia