Why the Houston Texans could pursue a trade for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance | Locked on NFL Draft

The Houston Texans boast the number two overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but could a trade for Trey Lance have a domino effect on the first round?

HOUSTON — We are just two weeks away from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, set to take place on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City. The draft features a handful of franchise-altering quarterbacks, and the Houston Texans are in a prime spot to reload at the position in 2023.

They currently boast the second overall pick, which will land them whichever of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis is available after Carolina selects.

But what if Houston decides to use that pick on a non-quarterback? Locked on NFL draft host Damian Parson believes if that's the case they should be picking up the phone and calling the San Francisco 49ers about former No. 3 pick Trey Lance.

"[Texans head coach] DeMeco Ryans was a defensive coordinator on that staff in the past," Parson said. "He's seen Trey Lance in practice, his defense has faced Trey Lance in practice, he knows what this kid has in the bag and he knows what he could become."

Lance is caught in the middle of trade rumors thanks to the emergence of Brock Purdy last season and San Francisco's decision to sign Sam Darnold this offseason - which could point to a divorce between the two sides, even after San Francisco made Lance the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Would Houston fans accept losing the opportunity to draft one of Young/Stroud/Richardson in order to use that pick on another player, like EDGE rusher Will Anderson? It might be tough to stomach at first, but if Ryan believes he can help Lance reach his sky-high ceiling and if the team would rather address another area of need it could make some sense.

It's unclear what, if anything, San Francisco would need in a trade for Lance - and it's hard to imagine Texas would be willing to part with much here if they can use the second pick to bring in a player who should be able to step in and capably replace Davis Mills under center.