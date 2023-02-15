Will the Washington Huskies stick around the Pac-12 long term? | Locked on Pac-12

The Pac-12's lack of a new media rights deal is concerning a lot of member schools, including the Washington Huskies.

SEATTLE — Conference realignment and the ongoing negotiations for a new media rights deal remain the dominant conversation points surrounding the Pac-12. The lack of a new media deal, and waning interest from major media outlets, is a significant concern for the long term viability of the conference of champions.

While Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made it clear he's not targeting Pac-12 schools specifically, the four corner schools - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah - could look to jump ship if given the opportunity in order to secure their financial future in light of the current uncertainty.

Meanwhile the Pac-12's two most notable brands - Oregon and Washington - continue to show interest in someday following UCLA and USC into the Big Ten.

Of course, if the Big Ten was still open for business an announcement would have happened by now, and UW reporter Roman Tomashoff joined Locked on Pac-12's Spencer McLaughlin to break down the situation in more detail.

"The end of the day goal is still the Big Ten," Tomashoff said about the Huskies. "The current issue is a lot of the Big Ten AD's don't want to split the revenue pot that they have any further. So that's what a lot of it apparently came down to."

Washington is one of the most recognizable and profitable college brands in America, and after a season where new head coach Kalen DeBoer led this team to an 11-2 record and a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl, it's no surprise they have their eye on bigger, and more profitable, opportunities outside the Pac-12.

Tomashoff goes on to discuss the conference's current lack of a media rights deal as a significant concern for the Huskies, and believes the school will look toward whatever opportunity will land them the most money going forward.