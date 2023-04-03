With Brock Purdy set to start in San Francisco, is Trey Lance a candidate to get traded?

Brock Purdy is the presumed starter in San Francisco after going 7-0 last year. So what does that mean for former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance?

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers made an aggressive move up in the 2021 NFL draft, trading two first round picks for the third overall pick which they used on quarterback Trey Lance.

Two years later, with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo out the door, it looked like the doors opened for Lance to step into a starting role and help lead the 49ers to glory.

Except - San Francisco isn't going to start Lance at quarterback this year. And in fact, he might not even be second on the depth chart.

Brock Purdy went 7-0 after taking over last year down the stretch, and as long as his offseason UCL surgery doesn't impact him by September it is all but certain he will be under center Week 1 for Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile, Lance is competing with veteran Sam Darnold, who signed a one year deal with San Francisco this offseason.

So what's the deal with Lance? Well, Locked on Sports Today host Peter Bukowski believes a trade could be coming if the team is this disillusioned with the former North Dakota State star.

"If that isn't as big an indictment of Trey Lance as you can get, I don't know what is," Bukowski said. "If I were a team that loved Trey Lance in the pre-draft process, I would be on the horn right now to San Francisco."

San Francisco may not be too keen to trade valuable quarterback depth after all the injuries they have accrued over the past few years at the position, and with three quarterbacks all totaling a very small cap hit - it makes sense to stand pat.

Still, this is a rough deal for Lance, who has only played eight NFL games due to injury in his career. Perhaps a change of scenery would help the dynamic athlete find his footing at the pro level, but the trade market figures to offer very little for his services.